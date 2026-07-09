Expert: 47 percent of infant deaths in Uzbekistan occur in the first month

·37·Uzbekistan
Expert: 47 percent of infant deaths in Uzbekistan occur in the first month

Uzbekistan aims to significantly reduce child mortality over the next five years. The strategy for 2025–2030 plans to lower this rate from 14.3 to 8 cases per 1,000 children.

According to Abdumannop Abduqayumov, Director of the Republican Specialized Scientific-Practical Medical Center of Pediatrics, this is expected to be achieved by upgrading pediatric care, early disease detection, and strengthening preventive measures.

He stated that Uzbekistan faces the task of nearly halving the child mortality rate within five years. For comparison, it was noted that in European Union countries, this figure is less than 5 cases per 1,000 children.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that there were nearly 7,500 infant deaths in 2025. In 2024, this figure stood at 8,300.

Abduqayumov noted that nearly half, or 47 percent, of infant deaths occur within the first 30 days of life. Therefore, medical care in maternity wards, neonatal monitoring, and supervision in the weeks following discharge are of critical importance.

The high-risk group primarily includes premature babies, infants born with congenital defects, and children with hereditary diseases.

According to the data, more than 48,000 children are born in the country each year with congenital or genetic pathologies. For this reason, early diagnosis, screening, and expanding preventive work with families are being identified as key priorities.

UzbekistanAbdumannop AbduqayumovEuropean UnionMinistry of HealthRepublican Specialized Scientific-Practical Medical Center of Pediatrics
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