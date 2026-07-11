Water supply specialist caught with 1.2 million soums in Kashkadarya

In the Kashkadarya region, a specialist from the "Kashkadaryo Suv Taminoti" JSC was caught while accepting money from a citizen. According to investigation details, he promised not to send a documented violation report to court and to cancel the calculated damages.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under the article for fraud.

What did the specialist promise?

An operative operation was conducted by officers of the Kashkadarya regional department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

During the operation, S.M., a specialist in the drinking water system control department of "Kashkadaryo Suv Taminoti" JSC, was apprehended on suspicion of fraud.

According to pre-investigation materials, the specialist promised citizen X.B. that he would not send a report regarding illegal water usage by her son, N.B., to the court.

He also claimed he would perform a recalculation and cancel the amount of damage incurred.

Money transferred to a plastic card

It is reported that the specialist, abusing his official position, demanded 1.2 million soums in exchange for these "services."

He was caught with material evidence at the moment the money was transferred to his bank plastic card.

During the operative event, the funds were recovered in accordance with procedural rules, and the relevant documents were drawn up.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 168 of the Criminal Code — fraud.

Currently, investigative actions are underway to determine all the details of the incident.