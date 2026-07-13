After Dubai chocolate, it's time for Tashkent plov chocolate! Did it taste as expected?

Following the hype surrounding Dubai chocolate, chefs have embarked on a new experiment. This time, they decided to combine chocolate with authentic Tashkent plov.

Kazakhstani chocolate was used for the experiment. Melted hot chocolate was poured into a mold, and the main ingredients of plov—rice, meat, and quail eggs—were added inside.

The result was an unusual dessert that looks like an ordinary chocolate bar but contains plov inside. The tasting process left different impressions on everyone.

The pastry chef liked this strange mixture. She said that the combination of chocolate and plov tasted more interesting than expected. However, the young man who participated in the experiment could not handle such a taste and, after trying the dessert, went looking for a bag.

Such culinary experiments often spark discussion on social media. Chocolate filled with Tashkent plov is attracting attention as one of these ideas.