Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees

·34·Uzbekistan
Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees

After relatively cool days at the beginning of July, typical summer heat is returning to Uzbekistan. According to Uzhydromet, air temperatures will gradually rise between July 6 and 11, reaching up to +42 degrees in some regions.

Dry weather is expected to persist throughout the week. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible only in foothill and mountainous areas.

Temperatures to rise gradually

On Monday, daytime temperatures across most of the country will be around +34…+37 degrees.

In the following days, the weather will get even hotter, with daytime temperatures rising to +37…+40 degrees. In northern, southern, and desert regions, the thermometer could reach +39…+42 degrees.

Experts note that although the temperatures are high, they remain within the climatic norms typical for July.

Dust storms possible in some areas

Winds blowing from the east at a speed of 7–12 meters per second are expected across the country.

In some places, wind speeds may increase up to 15 meters per second, potentially causing dust storms. This is likely to be particularly noticeable in dry and desert areas.

Short-term rain possible in the mountains

No precipitation is expected in most parts of the country throughout the week.

However, short-term rain with thunderstorms is possible in some foothill and mountainous areas. Those planning trips to the mountains are advised to check weather forecasts in advance.

Tashkent to heat up to +40 degrees

From July 6 to 11, the weather in Tashkent will be slightly cloudy and dry.

On Monday and Tuesday, daytime temperatures in the capital will be +35…+38 degrees. Subsequently, the heat will gradually intensify, reaching +38…+40 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures will remain around +22…+25 degrees. Winds will blow from the east at 3–8 meters per second, occasionally gusting up to 10–12 meters per second.

It is important to avoid staying under direct sunlight for long periods during the hottest hours of the day, to drink plenty of water, and to pay special attention to the health of children and the elderly.

UzbekistanUzhydrometTashkent
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