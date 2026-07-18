Rustam Dzhuraev appointed head of the Presidential Security Service

·33·Uzbekistan
Rustam Dzhuraev appointed head of the Presidential Security Service

Another significant personnel change has taken place in the leadership of Uzbekistan's security agencies. Rustam Mirzayevich Dzhuraev has been appointed Chairman of the Presidential State Security Service and was granted the special rank of Lieutenant General.

The new head has nearly four decades of experience in law enforcement agencies. He started as a simple investigator and has held various positions, including Minister, Commander of the National Guard, and First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

Rustam Dzhuraev entrusted with a new task

In accordance with the relevant decrees of the President, Rustam Dzhuraev has been appointed to the position of Chairman of the Presidential State Security Service.

Additionally, by a separate decree of the head of state, he was awarded the special rank of Lieutenant General. Since January 2026, Dzhuraev had been serving as First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs — Head of the Public Security Department.

Started his career in the criminal investigation system

Rustam Dzhuraev was born in 1968 in Tashkent. He graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1994.

Dzhuraev began his career in the criminal investigation and inquiry system, later holding leadership positions in various divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

From 2008 to 2012, he served as an inspector and chief inspector in the Presidential Administration. Later, he worked as Deputy Head of the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department, and as Head of the Internal Affairs Departments of the Namangan and Khorezm regions.

From the Ministry to the National Guard

Rustam Dzhuraev served as Minister of Emergency Situations from 2017 to 2018.

From 2018 to 2020, he served as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Head of the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department. In March 2020, he was appointed Commander of the National Guard.

He led the National Guard for nearly six years. In January 2026, he was relieved of his command due to a transfer to another position, becoming the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs — Head of the Public Security Department.

Alisher Usmanov relieved of his post

Prior to Rustam Dzhuraev, the Presidential State Security Service was led by Alisher Usmanov.

Usmanov was relieved of his position by a relevant order. He had led the structure since December 2020, having previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential State Security Service.

Now, Rustam Dzhuraev is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the President's security, coordinating the service's activities, and implementing the tasks assigned to the structure.

Rustam DzhuraevUzbekistanTashkentNamanganKhorezm
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