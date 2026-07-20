Help for a pigeon during a fire in California touches everyone

In Oakland, California, USA, firefighters helped a tiny pigeon exhausted by smoke. The bird was struggling to breathe due to the thick smoke that spread during the fire.

Rescuers at the scene placed an oxygen mask on the pigeon. After a while, the bird caught its breath and began to feel better.

The pigeon then flew away on its own. This incident also attracted attention on social media. Users are warmly praising the firefighters for being indifferent not only to people but also to animals.