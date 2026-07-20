Help for a pigeon during a fire in California touches everyone

·32·World
Help for a pigeon during a fire in California touches everyone

In Oakland, California, USA, firefighters helped a tiny pigeon exhausted by smoke. The bird was struggling to breathe due to the thick smoke that spread during the fire.

Rescuers at the scene placed an oxygen mask on the pigeon. After a while, the bird caught its breath and began to feel better.

The pigeon then flew away on its own. This incident also attracted attention on social media. Users are warmly praising the firefighters for being indifferent not only to people but also to animals.

CaliforniaOaklandFirefightersAnimal RescuePigeon
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

War Fire in the Middle East: US Strikes Iran for the Ninth Consecutive DayWar Fire in the Middle East: US Strikes Iran for the Ninth Consecutive DayToday, 12:39Series of earthquakes hit Peru, death toll risingSeries of earthquakes hit Peru, death toll risingToday, 12:36Why does Lamine Yamal show the "304" sign after every goal?Why does Lamine Yamal show the "304" sign after every goal?Today, 12:36Escalating Situation in the Middle East: Military Casualties, Trump StatementEscalating Situation in the Middle East: Military Casualties, Trump StatementToday, 12:29Why is the fluffy little bird called the “Japanese Snow Fairy”?Why is the fluffy little bird called the “Japanese Snow Fairy”?Today, 11:38Messi's tears after the final are being discussed on social mediaMessi's tears after the final are being discussed on social mediaToday, 11:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time