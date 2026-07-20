Argentina national team did not leave Messi alone after the defeat

After the defeat in the 2026 World Cup final, the Argentina national team issued a touching and emotional statement dedicated to their captain, Lionel Messi.

The Argentineslost the decisive final match against Spain 0-1 due to a goal scored in extra time. Thus, the team failed to defend the World Cup title they won in Qatar in 2022.

In the statement released by the national team, Messi's hard work, dedication, and incomparable contribution to the country's football were specially recognized.

“Your tears are our tears, captain. You gave us the happiest moments of our lives. Thank you for your dedication, your magic, and for fighting until the very last second. We will love you forever, Leo!” the statement reads.

39-year-old Lionel Messi approached the Argentine fans in the stands after receiving his World Cup silver medal. He could not hide his emotions and shed tears. These touching moments left neither the thousands of fans in the stadium nor social media users indifferent.

According to reports, this was Messi's sixth and likely final World Cup of his career. The next tournament will be held in 2030, by which time Messi will be 43 years old.