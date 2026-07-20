The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has concluded. In the final match held in New Jersey, the Spain national team defeated Argentina 1-0 to claim their second world title in history. Although the final was considered one of the dullest in tournament history, the disciplined performance of "La Roja" earned them a well-deserved championship. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The fate of the match was decided by a single goal from substitute Ferran Torres. Near the end of the game, Argentina's Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, extinguishing the last hopes of "La Albiceleste." Post-match chaos, particularly the aggressive actions of Leandro Paredes toward the Spanish players, cast a slight shadow over the tournament's grand finale.

Tournament heroes and breakthroughs

According to Goal.com's analysis, one of the brightest stars of this championship was Erling Haaland. Although the Norway national team lost to England in the quarterfinals, Erling Haaland proved his phenomenal level once again by scoring 7 goals in 5 matches. In particular, Norway's victory over five-time world champion Brazil became one of the biggest sensations in competition history.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe led their teams throughout the tournament, providing fans with unforgettable moments. Spain stood out from everyone else throughout the competition with their solid defense and midfield dominance. The students of Luis de la Fuente are rightfully recognized as a team that preserved the traditions of the "Beautiful Game."

The end of a magical era

This World Cup was the last for many legendary players. For stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, this farewell tournament did not go as successfully as expected. Their tears and early exits from the tournament signal the end of an era in the football world. Also, the fact that USA national team leader Christian Pulisic could not shine as expected at his home World Cup was a major blow to local fans.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, this championship was memorable for its new format and expanded list of participants. At a time when interest in football is growing in the Central Asian region, the tactical schemes of teams like Spain and the courage of underdogs like Norway serve as a great school of experience for local experts.

In conclusion, the 2026 World Cup was full of both joyful and sad moments. While Spain announced its return to its golden era, it became clear that it is time for giants like Argentina and Brazil to form a new generation. The football world will now continue to strive for new stars and new victories.