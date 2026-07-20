Unexpected change: Temperatures in Uzbekistan to drop starting tomorrow

The intense heatwave that has entered Uzbekistan will begin to gradually recede starting tomorrow, July 21. According to "Uzhydromet", air temperatures across the republic are expected to drop by 6–9 degrees.

Synoptics report that the lowest temperature readings will be observed starting from July 23. Thus, the scorching heat that has prevailed in recent days is expected to be replaced by relatively cooler weather.

As a reminder, it was previously warned that on July 20, strong winds and localized dust storms could occur in certain regions of Uzbekistan, including the city of Tashkent.

Furthermore, "Uzhydromet" has warned that due to expected rainfall from July 21–24, there is a risk of flash floods and mudslides in the foothill and mountainous areas of the republic.

Experts advise citizens to take these sudden weather changes into account and urge those planning trips to mountainous areas to exercise caution.