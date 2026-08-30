What is being said inside Real Madrid about Mourinho's return?

The managerial change at Real Madrid is already bearing fruit. With the arrival of experienced Portuguese manager José Mourinho, significant positive changes are being observed in the dressing room and club management. According to the influential Spanish publication AS , the belief among the 'Royal Club's' hierarchy and players that bringing in Mourinho was the right move is stronger than ever.

The atmosphere within the club is fundamentally different from the era of the previous manager, Xabi Alonso, now characterized by a completely new psychological and professional spirit.

"Convincing without coercion": How did Mourinho bring a new lease of life to Real?

The Portuguese manager, nicknamed 'The Special One', began his work in Madrid by radically updating the team's daily habits, internal rules, and training routines:

One-on-one conversations with every player: José Mourinho held individual meetings with every player in the squad, clearly explaining what kind of performance and responsibility he expects from them, as well as the goals set for the team;

A new chance for everyone: Players who previously struggled to break into the starting XI, remained on the bench, or had lost confidence were given a full opportunity to prove themselves and earn a spot in the lineup;

Psychological approach: It is noted that the Portuguese coach is not forcing his tactical ideas onto the players. Instead, he is succeeding in genuinely convincing them of his vision and winning philosophy.

"Our best transfer is Mourinho!"

The Madrid club's management and experts have highly rated Mourinho's first few weeks, emphasizing that the most important achievement of the summer was not a player signing, but the appointment made for the head coach position:

"Our best transfer this summer wasn't on the pitch, but in the dugout," club officials stated.

Such a confident start and the healthy environment in the team signal that Real Madrid is set to become a major force in the title race in La Liga and on the European stage.