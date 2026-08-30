Sensational show at 39: Messi records his first poker for Inter Miami

In a match of the MLS regular season, Inter Miamivs Montreal (7-1) became another flawless masterclass by football legend Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old Argentine striker scored 4 goals and provided one assist, securing a massive victory for his team.

This game Lionel Messi's first official poker for Inter Miami and became one of the brightest pages in the player's career.

First time since his Barcelona days: Messi's 8th poker

This personal record of Messi set new milestones in football history: