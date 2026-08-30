Sensational show at 39: Messi records his first poker for Inter Miami

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Sensational show at 39: Messi records his first poker for Inter Miami

In a match of the MLS regular season, Inter Miamivs Montreal (7-1) became another flawless masterclass by football legend Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old Argentine striker scored 4 goals and provided one assist, securing a massive victory for his team.

This game Lionel Messi's first official poker for Inter Miami and became one of the brightest pages in the player's career.

First time since his Barcelona days: Messi's 8th poker

This personal record of Messi set new milestones in football history:

  • 8th poker of his career: The clash against Montreal became the eighth match in Lionel Messi's professional career where he scored at least 4 goals;

  • First result since 2020: The forward last scored a poker on February 22, 2020, in a Barcelona shirt against Eibar (5-0) in La Liga. After more than 6 years, he repeated this feat on MLS pitches;

  • Assist to Suarez: Messi did not stop at scoring goals, as he also provided a brilliant assist for a goal scored by his long-time teammate and friend Luis Suarez.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiMLSFootballPoker
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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