What economic rationale lies behind MrBeast's visit to Uzbekistan?

The visit to Tashkent by MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), the world's largest and most popular digital content creator with over 500 million followers on YouTube, not only caused a stir on social media but also raised legitimate questions among the public: how much was the world's most expensive blogger paid to come to Uzbekistan?

According to official information, the blogger visited our country at the official invitation of the Art and Culture Development Foundation under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan (ACDF) and the Tourism Committee, within the framework of a state program to support the creative economy and digital content.

The exact contract amount or expenditure between the parties has not been officially disclosed and is considered a strict commercial secret. However, real market prices and court documents show just how high the global value of this partnership is.

Event in Tashkent: 200 lucky participants and a 300 million soum prize

MrBeast's participation in Uzbekistan was organized entirely as a public interactive show in an international format:

Free admission and computer selection: Admission for fans was completely free. Among thousands of applicants who registered online, 200 participants randomly selected via a computer randomizer had the opportunity to directly take part in a special fan meeting and Q&A session;

300 million soum prize: During the interactive challenges in Tashkent, Jimmy personally awarded three local participants 100 million soums each, totaling 300 million soums in cash prizes;

Youth and creative industry: The project aimed to inspire local content creators and accelerate the integration of Uzbek youth into global media.

How much is MrBeast worth on the global market? Facts from court documents

Partnering with the MrBeast brand requires massive expenditures even for the world's leading corporations. Open materials published by a US court in August revealed his official advertising rates:

Integration in a main video: A single advertising integration on the blogger's main YouTube channel averages $2.5 million ;

Shorts and website promotion: Another $500,000 is required for a single short Shorts video, while $1 million is charged for the right to include and use the brand name on the official website;

Global examples: A medical corporation paid the blogger's team $15 million for four videos, and retail giant Amazon paid $12.5 million for five videos. Additionally, for the project to buy out all products in a Walmart supermarket, the MrBeast team set a fee of $8–10 million.

Billion-dollar tourism strategy: Why is such an investment necessary?

Uzbekistan's policy of attracting global stars can be assessed as major state marketing:

Tourism — a huge source of income: By the end of 2025, Uzbekistan's net revenue from the tourism sector exceeded $4.4 billion . The country aims to further increase this figure in the near future;

Need for global recognition: Traditional advertising is not enough to maintain and increase billions of dollars in inflows — global media resonance covering hundreds of millions of young people is needed;

The caravan of stars is no coincidence: Global stage stars who previously visited our country, such as Jennifer Lopez, Andrea Bocelli, and John Legend, also served to elevate the country's international reputation. Meanwhile, MrBeast has become the ultimate advertising tool to attract the planet's Gen-Z and digital generation to Uzbekistan.

Through the filming on the streets of Tashkent and the upcoming video to be released, it is certain that over half a billion viewers worldwide will rediscover the name Uzbekistan.