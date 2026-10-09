MrBeast's meeting location in Tashkent has been revealed

·96·Culture
MrBeast's meeting location in Tashkent has been revealed

World-famous American YouTube blogger Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, will meet his fans in Tashkent on October 9. The event is organized by the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan. Official information regarding this has been published.

As part of the meeting, communication with the blogger, various games, and quizzes are planned, with prizes to be awarded to the winners.

The event will be attended by 200 people over the age of 18. They will be randomly selected from among the registered applications. Participation is free, and selected participants will be sent event details and a personal QR code.

MrBeast is known for his high-budget videos, unusual challenges, and large cash prizes. His visit to Tashkent marks his first trip to Central Asia.

In this regard, a special fan zone for the blogger has been organized in Westminster Alley, which connects Amir Timur and Shakhrisabz streets in Tashkent.

MrBeastTashkentAmir TimurWestminster Alley
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)Today 09:07MrBeast to Visit Tashkent: 200 Fans Can Meet HimMrBeast to Visit Tashkent: 200 Fans Can Meet Him6 October 19:53MrBeast sets a record with 71.8 million views in 24 hoursMrBeast sets a record with 71.8 million views in 24 hours5 October 17:15Several Streets in Tashkent to Close to Traffic for 4 DaysSeveral Streets in Tashkent to Close to Traffic for 4 Days4 June 12:49Taras Shevchenko and Said Baraka Streets in Central Tashkent to Be Temporarily ClosedTaras Shevchenko and Said Baraka Streets in Central Tashkent to Be Temporarily Closed4 June 11:20World's No. 1 blogger in Uzbekistan for the first time, what is he filming?World's No. 1 blogger in Uzbekistan for the first time, what is he filming?Today 12:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans