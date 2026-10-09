MrBeast's meeting location in Tashkent has been revealed

World-famous American YouTube blogger Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, will meet his fans in Tashkent on October 9. The event is organized by the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan. Official information regarding this has been published.

As part of the meeting, communication with the blogger, various games, and quizzes are planned, with prizes to be awarded to the winners.

The event will be attended by 200 people over the age of 18. They will be randomly selected from among the registered applications. Participation is free, and selected participants will be sent event details and a personal QR code.

MrBeast is known for his high-budget videos, unusual challenges, and large cash prizes. His visit to Tashkent marks his first trip to Central Asia.

In this regard, a special fan zone for the blogger has been organized in Westminster Alley, which connects Amir Timur and Shakhrisabz streets in Tashkent.