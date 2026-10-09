3 lucky participants win 100 million UZS each in MrBeast's show (video)

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3 lucky participants win 100 million UZS each in MrBeast's show (video)

World-famous blogger MrBeast is handing out large cash prizes to participants in his show being held in Tashkent today, October 9. During the games organized in the capital, three lucky Uzbeks won 100 million UZS each. The blogger himself presented the awards.

As it turned out, Angelina N., Asadbek Z., and Jamshidxon Z. received 100 million UZS each as part of the show. Thus, MrBeast distributed a total of 300 million UZS to participants during a single show.

Videos capturing the moments when the cash prizes were presented and the joy of the participants are spreading on social networks. In one of the videos, it can be seen that one of the participants took a stack of money from the box and threw it towards other contestants.

MrBeast's show in Tashkent is generating great interest among local viewers.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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