Electricity consumption norm to be increased in non-gasified areas

·33·Uzbekistan
Electricity consumption norm to be increased in non-gasified areas

The base consumption norm for electricity will be increased in areas that are not gasified or provided with gas during the heating season. The current norm of 200 kilowatt-hours will be raised to 350 kilowatt-hours.

It was also proposed to extend the period for covering a part of the expenses for electricity and gas consumed in excess of the base norm until April 1, 2028.

This measure will make it possible to cover 470 thousand families annually with state support.

ElectricityNon-gasified areas350 kWhSocial support
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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