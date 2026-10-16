Special lanes for buses being introduced on 4 major streets in Tashkent

·34·Uzbekistan
Special lanes for buses being introduced on 4 major streets in Tashkent

In order to speed up public transport movement in Tashkent, shorten bus intervals, and ensure citizens reach their destinations on time, another large-scale project will be implemented on the capital's roads. In accordance with the relevant decision of the capital's hokimiyat, it was determined that special designated lanes (marked with "A") for buses will be established on a total of 17.9 kilometers of city roads.

This measure is aimed at preventing traffic jams and increasing the attractiveness of public transport.

Which streets will the special lanes cover?

Within the framework of the new project, the following four central routes with the densest and heaviest traffic in the capital were selected:

  • Mirzo Ulugbek Avenue: A special lane will be created on the longest section — 6.3 km;

  • Muqimiy Street: A 4.6 km section of the heavy traffic route will be designated;

  • Qoratosh and Kokcha Darvoza streets: A total of 4.2 km of roads along the Old City area will be adapted for buses;

  • Parkent Street: Special lines will be drawn on a 2.8 km area of this busy commercial and residential road.

Project estimate and expected efficiency

Calculations for upgrading city infrastructure are as follows:

  • Financial costs: According to preliminary calculations, it is planned to spend approximately 6.5 billion soums to install road signs, draw special lines, and fully equip the infrastructure;

  • Main goal: Separate lanes will sharply reduce buses getting stuck in traffic with general car flows and guarantee that they arrive at bus stops on schedule at exact times.

The expansion of the network of special designated lanes in Tashkent will ease the daily lives of passengers while serving to significantly improve urban ecology and traffic safety.

Tashkentbus lanesMirzo Ulugbek Avenuetransport infrastructure
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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