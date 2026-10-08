When will the heating season start in Tashkent?

·34·Uzbekistan
When will the heating season start in Tashkent?

Reports are spreading that the heating season in Tashkent may begin in the second half of October. However, the exact date when the heating system will be launched in the capital has not yet been officially announced.

According to current regulations, the heating season starts on the day following five consecutive days during which the average daily outdoor air temperature drops below +8 degrees.

Therefore, the activation of the heating system depends directly on weather conditions. For example, on October 6, the air temperature in Tashkent is forecast to be 8–10 degrees at night and 21–23 degrees during the day.

Consequently, there is currently no basis to claim that the heating season will definitely begin in the second half of October. The exact date will be determined based on weather conditions.

Tashkentheating seasonweatherOctober
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will October be cold? A sharp drop in temperature is expected in UzbekistanWill October be cold? A sharp drop in temperature is expected in Uzbekistan1 October 10:53Weather to cool down in Uzbekistan on September 24: rain possible in some regionsWeather to cool down in Uzbekistan on September 24: rain possible in some regions23 September 22:31October starts with cold weather in UzbekistanOctober starts with cold weather in Uzbekistan29 September 17:39Dust and sandstorms may occur in some regions todayDust and sandstorms may occur in some regions today10 September 10:17Lightning in the Tashkent sky captured on camerasLightning in the Tashkent sky captured on cameras5 July 01:07Air quality in Tashkent's sky is expected to worsen againAir quality in Tashkent's sky is expected to worsen againYesterday 21:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
Some workers may retire earlier
Some workers may retire earlier
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?