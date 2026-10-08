When will the heating season start in Tashkent?

Reports are spreading that the heating season in Tashkent may begin in the second half of October. However, the exact date when the heating system will be launched in the capital has not yet been officially announced.

According to current regulations, the heating season starts on the day following five consecutive days during which the average daily outdoor air temperature drops below +8 degrees.

Therefore, the activation of the heating system depends directly on weather conditions. For example, on October 6, the air temperature in Tashkent is forecast to be 8–10 degrees at night and 21–23 degrees during the day.

Consequently, there is currently no basis to claim that the heating season will definitely begin in the second half of October. The exact date will be determined based on weather conditions.