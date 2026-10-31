Important change in gas payments starting tomorrow: Social norm increased to 500 m³

Starting tomorrow, November 1, the monthly base limit for natural gas for residential consumers in Uzbekistan will shift to an increased scale designed for the winter heating season.

The most significant update is that the social norm for natural gas, which is calculated at the lowest base price, will be increased from the usual 100 cubic meters to 500 cubic meters. This measure is intended to alleviate the financial burden on the population during the heating season.

Winter season: New tariff scale for November–February

During the 4 winter months (November, December, January, and February), payments based on monthly gas consumption volume will be calculated according to the following differential scale:

Up to 500 m³ (social norm): 1,000 soums per 1 m³;

From 501 m³ to 2,500 m³: 1,800 soums per 1 m³;

From 2,501 m³ to 5,000 m³: 2,100 soums per 1 m³;

From 5,001 m³ to 10,000 m³: 2,500 soums per 1 m³;

10,001 m³ and above: 3,000 soums per 1 m³.

What should the public pay attention to?

To avoid unnecessary expenses when calculating according to the updated scale, several important aspects should be considered:

Social norm increased 5-fold: While the low price (1,000 soums) applied only to the first 100 cubic meters during the summer and autumn seasons, households can now use up to 500 cubic meters of gas per month at the most favorable rate;

Efficiency and control: If consumption exceeds 500 cubic meters, the next tariff category (1,800 soums) will apply only to the portion exceeding the norm;

Timely reporting of readings: Accurately recording meter readings before the start of a new month will help prevent excessive debt or incorrect calculations.

These increased norms will remain in effect until the last day of February and will allow for the optimization of household heating costs during the cold winter days.