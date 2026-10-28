Death rate in Uzbekistan falls to the lowest level in the last five years

·33·Uzbekistan
Death rate in Uzbekistan falls to the lowest level in the last five years

In Uzbekistan, 123.4 thousand deaths were recorded between January and September 2026. This was reported in the demographic report published by the National Statistics Committee on October 27.

According to the report, 132.2 thousand deaths were recorded during the same period in 2025. In the first nine months of the current year, this figure decreased by 8.8 thousand, or nearly 6.7 percent. The mortality rate stood at 4.2 per mille.

Regarding the gender breakdown, 68.5 thousand, or 55.5 percent of the deceased, were men, while 54.9 thousand, or 44.5 percent, were women. Thus, the number of deaths among men was 13.6 thousand higher than among women.

By place of residence, 65.7 thousand of the deceased, or 53.2 percent, lived in urban areas, while 57.7 thousand, or 46.8 percent, resided in rural areas.

At the same time, 638.6 thousand children were born alive in the country from January to September 2026. This is 26 thousand fewer compared to the same period last year.

As a result of the difference between birth and death rates, the natural population growth amounted to 515.2 thousand people.

According to the National Statistics Committee, the number of deaths in the first nine months of this year is the lowest among the corresponding periods of the last five years.

National Statistics Agencydemographic reportnatural population growthmortality rates
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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