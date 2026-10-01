Kindergarten fees for working mothers to be covered: new opportunities for educators too

New opportunities have been announced in Uzbekistan for working mothers and educators working in the preschool education system. Starting January 1, 2027, the tuition fees of working mothers who send their 2–3-year-old children to family kindergartens will be covered from the state budget.

At the same time, the process of obtaining higher education for kindergarten educators will be eased: starting from the next academic year, the study period in pedagogical universities will be reduced from 4 years to 3 years. Most notably, assistant educators who have worked in kindergartens for at least 5 years can also take advantage of this opportunity.

Working mothers' kindergarten fees to be covered from the budget

The new procedure could be an important piece of news for many working mothers.

Starting January 1, 2027, kindergarten fees for working mothers who send their 2–3-year-old children to family kindergartens will be covered by the state budget.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev explained this decision from the perspective of creating additional conditions for women to work and increase family income.

"When women have jobs, additional income enters the family, and more conditions are created for children's education," the President said.

Thus, the new mechanism is aimed at two issues simultaneously — women's employment and the enrollment of young children in preschool education.

4-year studies for educators to be reduced to 3 years

The innovations are not limited to parents alone.

An opportunity has been created for kindergarten educators to obtain higher education while working. This year, 7,000 educators entered universities, taking advantage of the opportunity to work five days a week and study for one day.

Now there will be another important change in this system.

Starting from the next academic year, the study period for educators at pedagogical universities will be reduced from 4 years to 3 years.

The President emphasized that this decision was made as a result of studies with specialists and analyses.

"We studied a lot, researched, and came to a conclusion with experts. A year of life is passing in vain. It turns out they can be taught perfectly well in three years," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Assistant educators will also have the opportunity to study

There is another important aspect of the new opportunity.

Assistant educators who have worked in kindergarten for at least 5 years can also take advantage of the opportunity to study at a pedagogical university based on a shortened study period.

This is seen as an important opportunity for employees who have worked in the preschool education system for years and gained experience, but do not have higher education.

The educational system in kindergartens is also changing

The opportunities being created for educators are part of broader reforms to improve the quality of preschool education.

Earlier, measures were outlined to introduce a play-based learning model in the preschool education system, improve curricula based on international experience, and enhance the qualifications of educators.

According to official data, 180,000 educators and teachers are being trained in the new methodology. The play-based learning program is currently operational in some kindergartens, and its expansion is planned.

The main goal of the changes is to create additional conditions for the family and kindergarten system

On one hand, the new measures provide financial relief for working mothers, and on the other hand, they aim to enhance the professional potential of kindergarten staff.

Starting in 2027, the coverage of kindergarten fees from the budget for working mothers who send their 2–3-year-old children to family kindergartens will impact family expenses. Meanwhile, shortening the higher education study period for educators and assistant educators with 5 years of experience is aimed at increasing personnel potential in the system.

Most importantly, the new opportunities envision creating additional conditions for mothers to work, children to attend kindergarten, and educators to receive professional training.

In this regard, the changes planned to begin in 2027 are expected to usher in a new stage in the field of preschool education for both families and staff.