Important news for Tashkent residents: start date for the heating season announced

The official start of the heating season for the 2026–2027 autumn-winter period has been announced in Tashkent. In accordance with the relevant decision of the capital's mayor, the connection of buildings and facilities in the city to the centralized heating network will begin on November 9.

Responsible services will organize the supply of thermal energy in stages and based on established priorities.

Who will be connected first? The sequence of the heating system

Heat supply will be delivered according to the social importance of the facilities in the following order:

Social facilities first: Initially, heat will be supplied to preschool educational institutions (kindergartens), general education schools, hospitals, polyclinics, and other medical and social institutions;

Multi-story residential buildings: Simultaneously with social sector facilities, heat supply to multi-apartment residential buildings in all districts of the capital will be established in stages.

How is the payment calculated? An important rule for the public

The mayor's decision clarifies the rights of consumers and the procedure for utility payments: