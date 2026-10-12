Botir Kudratkhodjaev appointed as Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Botir Bahromovich Kudratkhodjaev, who has worked for many years in the system of security and law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and is known among the public as "Temir Botir" (Iron Botir), has been appointed to the post of Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Having climbed the highest rungs in the civil and military prosecutor's office, compulsory enforcement, emergency situations, and internal affairs systems, the arrival of this universal leader at the Ministry of Defense is expected to usher in a new stage in the reform of military structures.

"Universal Cadre": The unique career path of Botir Kudratkhodjaev

During his career, the new head of the defense sector has accumulated impeccable experience in the most complex and responsible positions of the state apparatus:

Head of regional and capital prosecutor's offices: Led the enforcement of the rule of law as Prosecutor of Surkhandarya Region in 2014–2016, Prosecutor of Tashkent City in 2016–2017, and Prosecutor of Khorezm Region in 2020–2022;

The initial driver of the MIB system: Served from 2017 to 2020 as the Director of the newly established Compulsory Enforcement Bureau (MIB) under the General Prosecutor's Office;

Step into the military sphere: In 2022–2025, as Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan – Military Prosecutor, he deeply studied the discipline and system of the armed forces from within;

Ministerial responsibility: Served as the Minister of Emergency Situations in 2025–2026;

Head of the operational-search link: Starting from January 28, 2026, he had been serving as the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Head of the Operational-Search Department.

A unique leader who has managed all security structures

Working in high positions across the Civil and Military Prosecutor's Office, MIB, MES, and MIA systems, and now being appointed as the head of the country's Ministry of Defense, is a rare occurrence in the history of national personnel.

The arrival of the new minister, who stands out for his decisive management style and uncompromising discipline, is expected to further elevate the potential of the national army, operational management, and the combat readiness of the troops.