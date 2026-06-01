US Ensures Safe Passage of Ships Through the Strait of Hormuz

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US Ensures Safe Passage of Ships Through the Strait of Hormuz

The US military reportedly facilitated the safe passage of nearly 70 ships through the Strait of Hormuz over the past three weeks, despite an Iranian blockade. This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

According to the information, US Central Command has facilitated the passage of commercial vessels through the strategically important waterway. Some ships turned off their transponders before entering the strait to reduce visibility.

In some cases, ship routes were set through areas further away from the Iranian coast. These measures were reportedly taken to reduce risk and ensure the continuation of shipping operations.

The NYT notes that the situation in the region remains tense due to a lack of significant progress in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Movement through the Strait of Hormuz remains dangerous for commercial vessels.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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