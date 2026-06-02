Bull in Bangladesh spared from sacrifice due to resemblance to Trump

·354·World
Bull in Bangladesh spared from sacrifice due to resemblance to Trump

An albino bull in Bangladesh, nicknamed "Donald Trump" for its unique hairstyle, has been spared from being sacrificed for Eid al-Adha. This was reported by CBS News.

Photos and videos of the animal, which weighs nearly 680 kilograms, went viral on social media, sparking widespread interest. Consequently, the Bangladeshi government decided to save its life.

Interior Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the person who bought the bull for sacrifice be reimbursed and that the animal be relocated to the national zoo in Dhaka.

According to officials, the bull will now be kept at the zoo and displayed to visitors. Its unusual appearance continues to attract the attention of internet users.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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