Changes detected in Earth's inner core — study

Scientists have detected unusual changes in the liquid iron flows of Earth's outer core. According to the study, some currents beneath the Pacific Ocean unexpectedly changed direction, flowing eastward against the general westward movement.

According to a study published in the "Journal of Studies of Earth," the outer core consists of a liquid iron layer that shapes the planet's magnetic field. This magnetic field protects Earth from cosmic radiation and is crucial for maintaining the atmosphere.

Experts note that unusual changes in the currents beneath the Pacific Ocean were observed around 2010. After 2012, a strong eastward current formed in this region, and its activity increased until 2020.

Scientists emphasize that this phenomenon is not a local vortex, but a major process covering about 5 percent of the outer core's surface. The causes of its origin have not yet been determined.

Researchers state that other unusual changes were also recorded in Earth's inner layers during this period. These include periodic changes in the length of the day and some shifts in the movement of the inner core.

Experts emphasize that these processes do not pose a direct threat to humans. However, studying dynamic changes in Earth's core is important for predicting changes in the magnetic field and space weather.