Global temperatures expected to reach record highs in the next 5 years

Global temperatures are expected to reach or come very close to record levels within the next five years, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The document summarizes forecasts prepared by 13 scientific institutions, detailing recent climate changes and projections for temperature and precipitation over the next five years.

Experts estimate that between 2026 and 2030, global temperatures will be 1.3–1.9 degrees higher than pre-industrial levels. There is an 86% probability that one of these years will break the 2024 record, becoming the hottest year in recorded history.

Experts anticipate the emergence of the El Niño phenomenon by the end of 2026, which increases the likelihood of 2027 being even hotter.

The report pays special attention to the Arctic region. Forecasts indicate that temperatures there will rise much faster than the global average in the coming years. Meanwhile, sea ice in the Barents, Bering, and Okhotsk seas may further decline.

Precipitation forecasts suggest that winters in the Northern Hemisphere may be wetter. In some regions, including the Sahel in Africa, Northern Europe, Alaska, and Siberia, summer rainfall is expected to be above average.