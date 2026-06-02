UN warns: Heavy rains expected in Central Asia

The UN meteorological agency has warned that weather conditions could change drastically worldwide in the coming months. Experts believe the intensifying El Niño phenomenon could lead to rising temperatures, heavy rainfall, and droughts in several regions. Central Asia will not be spared from these processes.

It is reported that El Niño forms as a result of weakening trade winds in the Pacific Ocean. This leads to the accumulation of warm water layers in the central and eastern parts of the ocean. As a result, atmospheric moisture and air currents change, disrupting the weather balance in various parts of the planet.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the warming of ocean waters is already triggering El Niño activity. The organization's forecasts suggest that air temperatures in many regions will be above normal from June to August. The natural phenomenon is expected to persist until the end of the year.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized that countries must prepare for potential risks in advance.

According to her, El Niño could exacerbate droughts and heavy rainfall, as well as increase the risk of anomalous heatwaves on land and in the oceans.

Experts expect increased rainfall in Central Asia, the southern United States, parts of South America, and the Horn of Africa. At the same time, the risk of drought may increase in Australia, Indonesia, Central America, and parts of South Asia.

It is noted that the El Niño observed in 2024 was one of the main factors contributing to record-breaking heat on Earth. Currently, rapid increases in water temperatures are being recorded in the equatorial Pacific. In some areas, this figure is reported to be up to 6 degrees above normal.