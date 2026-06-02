The Hidden Danger of Airborne Microplastic Particles to the Human Body

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The Hidden Danger of Airborne Microplastic Particles to the Human Body

In the modern world, environmental pollution is creating new medical challenges for human health. According to the prestigious Independent publication, the tiny plastic particles we inhale daily without realizing it can remain in the human body for weeks and cause serious damage to internal systems. These microscopic elements not only settle in the respiratory tract but also actively begin to weaken the body's natural immune defenses.

Research conducted by scientists at the Medical University of Vienna shows that tiny plastic fragments smaller than 5 millimeters are now found almost everywhere and pose a direct threat to public health. Previous analyses have linked the effects of these particles to oncological diseases, heart attacks, and reproductive system disorders.

New Scientific Discovery: PET Plastic and the Immune System

International researchers have now determined how PET (polyethylene terephthalate), one of the most commonly used plastics in daily life, affects the immune systems of living organisms.

Laboratory experiments on mice yielded remarkable results. After the animals breathed air containing PET microplastics just once, these tiny particles remained in their lung tissues for at least 14 days. This process caused severe inflammation in the respiratory tract, involving immune cells responsible for allergic reactions—lymphocytes and eosinophils. Furthermore, it was observed that when microplastics combine with ragweed pollen, which is widespread in megacities during the summer, the aggressive inflammatory process in the respiratory tract intensifies.

In a report published in the prestigious Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances scientific journal, scientists concluded: «PET microplastics induce dose-dependent inflammation of the respiratory tract».

An Urgent Threat for Megacity Residents

Experts warn that this problem is particularly urgent for residents of large cities and highly developed regions. Currently, the amount of PET recorded in the air of major European cities reaches approximately 135–158 nanograms per cubic meter.

According to simple calculations:

  • A healthy adult breathes an average of 10-20 cubic meters of air per day.

  • This figure means that approximately 1-3 micrograms of microplastics enter the body through the respiratory tract daily.

Previous medical studies have also confirmed that microplastic particles can trigger chronic inflammation in human tissues, damage DNA structures, cause premature cell aging, and lead to hormonal system disorders. Experts remind us that maintaining environmental cleanliness and improving air quality are the most important factors in extending human life.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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