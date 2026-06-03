Plane flying to Spain returns due to Bluetooth device named 'Bomb'

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Plane flying to Spain returns due to Bluetooth device named 'Bomb'

A United Airlines flight from the US to Spain was forced to make an unexpected return. The cause was a device named "bomb" appearing in the Bluetooth list.

The crew decided to return the plane to Newark Airport due to a potential security threat. Passengers were asked to turn off all electronic devices, but the suspicious name remained on the list.

After the plane landed, law enforcement and security services conducted an inspection. It turned out that the device named "bomb" was actually a Fitbit fitness tracker belonging to a 16-year-old teenager.

After the checks, the passengers departed for Spain on the same plane but with a new crew. No charges have been filed against the teenager so far, and the FBI is investigating the incident.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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