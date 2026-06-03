750-Meter Record Sandwich Stolen

·172·World
750-Meter Record Sandwich Stolen

A massive 750-meter sandwich prepared in Argentina to enter the Guinness World Records was mysteriously stolen. This unusual incident occurred in the city of Avellaneda, near Buenos Aires.

According to reports, a local restaurant team prepared the giant sandwich to set a record. It used over 1.5 tons of beef, thousands of bread slices, and other ingredients, resulting in a colossal meal equivalent to 7,000 servings.

The giant sandwich unexpectedly disappeared just as it was about to be entered into the Guinness World Records. Although full details of the incident remain unclear, the event has caused a major stir among locals and internet users.

Investigations are currently underway to determine where the sandwich was taken and by whom. Restaurant representatives expressed their astonishment at the situation and announced that record attempts have been temporarily suspended.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Gate of Hell: The Fire Burning for Over 70 YearsToday, 10:06$45 Million Cargo Found in 265-Meter TunnelToday, 09:48180-Meter High Wire Test Shakes Tightrope WalkerToday, 09:47Hotel Fire in Delhi Claims 21 LivesToday, 09:44Russian MFA Announces Restrictions on British CitizensToday, 08:22Middle East Tensions Escalate: US and Iran Exchange StrikesToday, 06:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guinness World Record Updated! Nine Babies Born at Once
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences over tragedy in China
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week