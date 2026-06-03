750-Meter Record Sandwich Stolen

A massive 750-meter sandwich prepared in Argentina to enter the Guinness World Records was mysteriously stolen. This unusual incident occurred in the city of Avellaneda, near Buenos Aires.

According to reports, a local restaurant team prepared the giant sandwich to set a record. It used over 1.5 tons of beef, thousands of bread slices, and other ingredients, resulting in a colossal meal equivalent to 7,000 servings.

The giant sandwich unexpectedly disappeared just as it was about to be entered into the Guinness World Records. Although full details of the incident remain unclear, the event has caused a major stir among locals and internet users.

Investigations are currently underway to determine where the sandwich was taken and by whom. Restaurant representatives expressed their astonishment at the situation and announced that record attempts have been temporarily suspended.