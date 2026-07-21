Aston Villa eye surprise transfer: Garnacho could move to Birmingham

·1·Sport
Aston Villa eye surprise transfer: Garnacho could move to Birmingham

Sensational deals are being made in the transfer market ahead of the next Premier League season. After agreeing to sell their leader Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for a record £117 million, Aston Villa have chosen an unexpected candidate to fill his shoes. The club, led by Unai Emery, has opened negotiations for the transfer of another London-based player — Alejandro Garnacho. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information from The Athletic journalist Jacob Tanswell, the Birmingham club will receive a significant amount of funds following Rogers' move to Stamford Bridge. After this deal, which is considered a record for British football, the Aston Villa management has started looking for high-level players to strengthen their attacking line. Alejandro Garnacho is currently the primary target for Unai Emery.

New plans for the attacking line

Although Johan Manzambi is seen as a direct replacement for Rogers within the squad, Emery feels the need for a fast winger capable of breaking through the opponent's defense. Before the Garnacho option emerged, the club was considering West Ham's Crysencio Summerville and Paris Saint-Germain's young talent Ibrahim Mbaye. However, a concrete offer from Italy's Roma for Summerville and complications regarding Mbaye forced the focus onto Garnacho.

Interestingly, Ibrahim Mbaye recently began working with renowned agent Jorge Mendes. Mendes currently also represents the interests of Unai Emery. Nevertheless, the outcome of the negotiations for Garnacho will determine the club's transfer strategy. If a deal with the Argentine talent does not materialize, Aston Villa is expected to shift its focus to another Chelsea forward, Nicolas Jackson.

Emery's old acquaintance and competition in attack

Unai Emery has long been interested in Nicolas Jackson's playing style. They previously worked together at the Spanish club Villarreal. Jackson's arrival would create significant competition in Aston Villa's attacking line. The team currently has forwards like Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham, but Abraham could be sold if a suitable offer arrives.

According to Goal.com, the Birmingham club's management aims to fully form the attacking line before the start of the 2026-27 season. Losing a key figure like Rogers is a serious challenge for the team, so new arrivals must adapt to the squad before the first rounds of the Premier League in August. Aston Villa will start the new season with an away game against Brighton.

Aston VillaAlejandro GarnachoTransfersPremier LeagueUnai Emery
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