Bear Attacks People in Japan: 4 Injured

A dangerous incident occurred in Japan when a bear entered a residential area. At least four people were injured as a result of this incident in the city of Fukushima.

According to reports, the bear initially entered an industrial zone and attacked two workers at a metallurgical plant. It then left the area and moved to a nearby residential district, where it injured two more people—a woman and a man in an office building.

All the injured were immediately hospitalized. Although specific details about their condition have not been released, doctors are reportedly providing the necessary medical care.

Local police have warned that the bear may still be within the city limits. Consequently, classes at some schools have been temporarily suspended to enhance safety measures. Residents have been urged to exercise caution, avoid walking alone, and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Experts note that in recent years, wildlife encroachment into residential areas has increased due to shrinking forest habitats and food shortages. Therefore, such situations are dangerous, and public vigilance is of utmost importance.