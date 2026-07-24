One of Tashkent's busiest roads to be closed for 40 days

Traffic will be temporarily restricted on one of the most frequently used roads in Tashkent. Due to the renovation of a main heating pipeline, a section of the capital's Small Ring Road will be partially closed to traffic for 40 days.

According to the Yakkasaroy district administration, construction and installation work will begin on July 25 at 00:00. The project is being carried out by Veolia Energy Tashkent FE LLC.

It is reported that during the repair process, a main heating pipeline located in the Yakkasaroy district with a diameter of 530 millimeters and a total length of 1,540 meters will be completely replaced. Experts aim to increase the reliability and efficiency of the heat supply system by modernizing this network.

It is noted that to carry out the construction and installation work safely and in accordance with established technical requirements, vehicle traffic on two lanes of the Small Ring Road will be temporarily restricted for 40 days.

Officials have advised drivers to plan their trips in advance, taking into account potential traffic congestion, and to use detour and alternative routes whenever possible.