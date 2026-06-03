Middle East Tensions Escalate: US and Iran Exchange Strikes

A sudden and extreme escalation of the geopolitical situation has been observed in the Middle East region. The US Armed Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced that American servicemen successfully intercepted aerial attack vehicles launched by Iran towards Kuwait and Bahrain.

According to statements from US military sources, on the night of June 3, the Iranian Armed Forces launched two ballistic missiles towards Kuwait. These missiles either failed to reach their intended targets or were neutralized in mid-air. Simultaneously, three additional missiles heading towards Bahrain were also reported to have been shot down by air defense systems.

Mutual Military Strikes and Iran's Official Response

In response to the missile attacks, the US Armed Forces launched a powerful airstrike on a military command post located on Iran's strategically important Qeshm Island, citing the "right to self-defense."

Following these events, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an official statement announcing that they had launched a fierce attack using missiles and drones (UAVs) against one of the US Armed Forces' bases in the region as well as its helicopters. Additionally, it was stated that the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was also targeted.

Cause of the Situation: The Iranian military leadership claims that these attacks were a legitimate "retaliatory measure" in response to an earlier US strike on a military communications tower on Qeshm Island.

Damage to Kuwait Airport: Casualties Reported

Citing the Kuwait News Agency, Reuters reported that on the morning of June 3, the Iranian Armed Forces attacked Kuwait International Airport. As a result of this large-scale strike, significant material damage was inflicted on the airport building.

Source Name Consequences of the Incident Current Situation Al Jazeera TV Channel There are casualties among civilians and staff as a result of the attack (the exact number is currently being officially confirmed). Kuwait International Airport was forced to suspend operations completely for security reasons for one day .

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