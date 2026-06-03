Did Eminem Say 99 Words in 16 Seconds? The Truth Revealed

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Did Eminem Say 99 Words in 16 Seconds? The Truth Revealed

Eminem is considered one of the artists who amazed not only fans but the entire music industry with his famous song 'Rap God'.

According to data, in the fastest part of this track, he rapped approximately 99 words in 16.45 seconds. This averages out to 6 words per second, an extremely high speed for human speech. Experts describe speaking at such a pace as a process nearly as difficult as breathing.

With a total of 1,560 words, the song 'Rap God' was even included in the Guinness World Records. This further solidified Eminem's place in the rap industry.

However, this record is not his highest achievement. He later increased his speed in the song 'Godzilla', reaching an average of 7.5 words per second. This once again confirms that Eminem remains one of the fastest and most technical performers in the rap world.

EminemRap GodGuinness World RecordsGodzilla
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