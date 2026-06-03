US and Iran Exchange New Strikes, Kuwait Airport Targeted

The US military announced that it conducted strikes against Iran overnight in 'self-defense.' The US also stated it destroyed ballistic missiles and drones launched against Gulf states and ships.

According to US Central Command (Centcom), strikes on targets on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz were carried out in response to attacks Iran attempted to launch across the Middle East.

Centcom reported that Iran launched two missiles at Kuwait and three at Bahrain, all of which were destroyed or disintegrated in mid-air. Iran stated that in retaliation, it attacked US bases and helicopters located in a regional country with missiles and drones.

Kuwaiti officials reported that one person was killed and over 60 injured as a result of drone strikes. The international airport and other buildings were damaged in the attack.

Representatives of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense described the incident as 'Iran's criminal aggression.' The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported damage to diplomatic missions and infrastructure facilities.

Meanwhile, the US announced it targeted an Iranian military command center on Qeshm Island. Additionally, three attack drones launched toward civilian vessels navigating regional waters were destroyed.

These events occurred as ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran have stalled. Discussions on an agreement between the parties have so far yielded no results.

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran wants to reach a deal. According to him, Iran has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Washington has consistently made new and contradictory demands during negotiations.