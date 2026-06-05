Dehydration in the Sahara Desert Causes Death of 49 People

At least 49 people died of thirst in the Sahara Desert in northern Niger after their truck broke down. Only two passengers survived, walking on foot to the Assamaka area and notifying authorities. The BBC reported on this.

According to reports, the deceased were returning from participating in a religious ceremony in Mali. Their truck broke down and stopped on the road while they were traveling through an area near the border between Niger and Algeria.

Officials stated that the passengers were unable to reach the Assamaka border post, located more than 80 kilometers away, for several days. They were left in conditions of extreme heat and water shortage. The driver and passengers attempted to repair the vehicle several times, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

Later, rescuers arrived at the scene and discovered numerous bodies around and under the stranded truck. The deceased were buried in mass graves by rescue teams sent by local authorities.

During the rescue operation, a group returning from the area encountered another broken-down truck. It carried more than 60 people who had been stranded in the desert for three days due to a battery failure.

Representatives of the Nigerien government emphasized that this tragedy once again highlights the dangers of migration routes crossing the Sahara Desert, forcing young people to undertake dangerous journeys in search of livelihoods under harsh conditions.