UAE Condemns Iranian Attacks on Kuwait

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the drone and missile attacks carried out by Iran against Kuwait. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement to this effect.

The statement emphasized that these actions constitute a gross violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and pose a serious threat to the country's security and stability.

The UAE expressed full solidarity with Kuwait and announced its support for all measures aimed at ensuring its security.

Furthermore, the ministry highlighted the importance of maintaining security in the region, preventing further escalation of the situation, and strictly adhering to international law norms.

Recall that on June 3, reports emerged of drone and missile attacks on Kuwait International Airport and several civilian facilities. The incident resulted in one death, several injuries, and damage to infrastructure.