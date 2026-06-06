Scientists Bake Bread Using 5,000-Year-Old Mummy Microorganisms

Scientists baked natural sourdough bread using yeast extracted from a 5,000-year-old mummy. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, the famous Iceman Ötzi mummy, discovered in the Alps in 1991, continues to amaze researchers. Scientists found that tissues of the man who lived five thousand years ago still contained living microorganisms, including unusual yeasts resistant to cold temperatures.

Eurac Research specialists studied samples taken from Ötzi's skin, internal organs, and stomach contents. The analysis showed that the mummy preserved a complex community of microorganisms, ranging from ancient gut bacteria to yeasts capable of surviving at very low temperatures.

Scientists were particularly intrigued by these yeasts. They managed to cultivate the microorganisms in laboratory conditions and gradually adapt them to a flour-based environment. After several months of experiments, these microorganisms began to function like ordinary bread yeast.

As a result, researchers prepared dough and baked real bread using yeast extracted from the approximately 5,300-year-old mummy. According to study leader Muhammad Sarhan, the dough rose within about a day and was fully ready for baking.

Scientists do not intend to stop there. Currently, they are also exploring the possibilities of producing beer and other fermented products using ancient yeasts.