Ferran Torres drops World Cup trophy replica

The scorer of the goal that secured Spain's second World Cup victory Ferran Torres encountered a minor mishap while entering the hotel.

He accidentally dropped the replica of the trophy awarded to world champions, a special copy given to winning players as a memento of the tournament.

Since the incident occurred in front of cameras, the footage quickly surfaced online. The video shows the trophy replica slipping from Torres's hands and hitting the ground. These frames sparked numerous humorous reactions on social media.

Ferran Torres had contributed to Spain becoming world champions for the second time with his decisive goal in the final match.