Ferran Torres drops World Cup trophy replica

·32·World
Ferran Torres drops World Cup trophy replica

The scorer of the goal that secured Spain's second World Cup victory Ferran Torres encountered a minor mishap while entering the hotel.

He accidentally dropped the replica of the trophy awarded to world champions, a special copy given to winning players as a memento of the tournament.

Since the incident occurred in front of cameras, the footage quickly surfaced online. The video shows the trophy replica slipping from Torres's hands and hitting the ground. These frames sparked numerous humorous reactions on social media.

Ferran Torres had contributed to Spain becoming world champions for the second time with his decisive goal in the final match.

Ferran TorresWorld CupSpainFootballViral
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AI actress to star in her first major feature filmAI actress to star in her first major feature filmToday, 05:47178 million dollar watch sold for a record price178 million dollar watch sold for a record priceToday, 05:38Obese man carried up 10,000 steps on a stretcher in India sparks online debateObese man carried up 10,000 steps on a stretcher in India sparks online debateToday, 05:29Father who takes his daughter to school in a wheelchair despite his disability captures everyone's attention!Father who takes his daughter to school in a wheelchair despite his disability captures everyone's attention!Today, 05:19YouTuber MrBeast, with 340 million subscribers, gets married!YouTuber MrBeast, with 340 million subscribers, gets married!Today, 05:15Woman who served her master for 43 years turns out to be his biological daughterWoman who served her master for 43 years turns out to be his biological daughterToday, 04:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?