178 million dollar watch sold for a record price

·13·World
178 million dollar watch sold for a record price

A fusion of luxury and the art of engineering Mystery Tourbillon watch has captured global attention with its unique design and complex mechanism. It stands out not only for its precious decorations but also for embodying the highest achievements of modern watchmaking.

This model is equipped with a unique dual triple-axis tourbillon mechanism, with every detail crafted with high precision and skill. The watch case, hand-set with over 31.70 carats of diamonds, gives it an even more luxurious appearance.

It is reported that this exclusive watch was sold at auction for $178 million. As a result, Mystery Tourbillon is recognized as one of the most expensive and rarest watches in history, sparking great interest among collectors and luxury enthusiasts.

Luxury WatchesMystery TourbillonRecord AuctionHigh-End JewelryHorology
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