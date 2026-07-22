Electrician caught in Kashkadarya while accepting 2.5 million soums

·18·Society
Electrician caught in Kashkadarya while accepting 2.5 million soums

In the Nishon district of the Kashkadarya region, an electrician has been apprehended for demanding money in exchange for not documenting a case of illegal electricity usage. He was caught red-handed while accepting the remaining 2.5 million soums.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigative actions are currently underway.

4 million soums demanded to avoid filing a report

A joint operational event was conducted by the Nishon district department of the Prosecutor General's Office and other law enforcement agencies.

According to pre-investigation data, A.I., an electrician at the Nishon district electricity supply enterprise, abused his official position.

He promised not to file a report regarding the illegal use of electricity at the residence of a citizen, Sh.X. It is reported that the electrician demanded 4 million soums in exchange for this.

Part of the money was collected in advance

According to the information, the electrician had already obtained 1.5 million soums of the agreed-upon amount in advance.

Following this, he planned to collect the remaining 2.5 million soums. Law enforcement agencies organized an operational event regarding this situation.

A.I. was caught with physical evidence while accepting the 2.5 million soums.

Alleged abuse of official authority

According to the investigative authorities, the electrician attempted to conceal the identified violation by abusing his official duties.

In cases of illegal electricity usage, a report must be filed in accordance with established procedures, and the damages caused must be calculated. However, in this case, the employee is suspected of taking money in exchange for failing to carry out this process.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. Currently, investigative actions are being conducted to determine all the details of the event, the process of demanding the money, and any other potential participants.

Additionally, a legal assessment is expected to be provided regarding the extent of the illegal electricity usage at the citizen's residence and the amount of potential damage caused to the state.

For now, the accusations against the electrician are based on investigative data. His guilt will only be confirmed by a legally binding court verdict.

KashkadaryaNishonProsecutor General's Office
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