YouTuber MrBeast, with 340 million subscribers, gets married!

·43·World
YouTuber MrBeast, with 340 million subscribers, gets married!

One of the world's most popular YouTubers, Jimmy Donaldson, has shared news about his personal life with his fans. The blogger, known by the pseudonym MrBeast, married Thea Booysen, whom he has been in a relationship with since 2022, on a tropical beach.

The couple's marriage plans were revealed during Christmas 2024. At that time, Donaldson proposed to Thea. Later, the bride held a month-long bachelorette celebration in Italy.

For the wedding, MrBeast chose a simple white suit. Thea Booysen wore a bridal gown. Donaldson posted photos from the ceremony on Instagram with the caption, "I found Mrs. Beast. It was the most beautiful day of my life."

After the wedding, Thea also changed her name on social media to "Thea Donaldson." The wedding of the blogger, who has over 340 million subscribers, spread quickly among fans and drew many congratulations.

MrBeastThea BooysenYouTubeWeddingCelebrity News
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