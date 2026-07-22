Shomurodov and Fayzullayev start their European season today

Leaders of the Uzbekistan national team Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev will play their first official match of the new club season on European soil. Their team, Istanbul Basaksehir, hosts Finland's Inter Turku in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The match, taking place on July 22 at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, kicks off at 22:45 Tashkent time. The game will be officiated by Spanish referee Juan Martinez Munuera.

The first official test of the new season

For Istanbul Basaksehir, this will be the first official match of the new season. Nuri Sahin's side aims to start their Conference League campaign at home and secure a favorable result before the return leg.

The opponent is Inter, representing the Finnish city of Turku. Given the high stakes of every goal and mistake in the qualifying rounds, the Istanbul side enters the pitch under significant pressure in their opening game.

Basaksehir finished last season in fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig with 57 points. Following Trabzonspor's Turkish Cup victory, the club secured a spot in the Conference League.

Aiming not to repeat last season's mistakes

The Istanbul team also participated in the UEFA Conference League last season but exited the competition earlier than expected in the play-off round.

This time, the coaching staff led by Nuri Sahin has a clear goal: to pass the qualifying rounds and reach the main stage of the tournament.

Therefore, the first match against Inter Turku could set the tone for the entire European campaign.

Preparation began with the match against Navbahor

Basaksehir began their pre-season preparations on June 22 in Istanbul. The initial training camp was held at the club's base and concluded with a friendly match against Uzbekistan's Navbahor.

In that match, the Istanbul side lost 2-4. Subsequently, the team held another training camp in Geinberg, Austria, from July 5 to 15.

During the preparation, Basaksehir played friendly matches against Ried, Puskas Akademia, Salzburg, and Cracovia. These games allowed the coaching staff to test new tactics and evaluate the players' physical condition.

Shomurodov's transfer fully acquired

A number of changes occurred in the Basaksehir squad during the first part of the summer transfer window. The club signed Edin Visca, Emin Bayram, and Michal Karbownik.

One of the most important decisions concerned Eldor Shomurodov. The club activated the buyout clause in the Uzbek striker's contract and acquired his transfer rights permanently.

Shomurodov, who was one of the team's most productive players last season, is expected to be one of the main leaders of the attacking line in the new European campaign.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev occupies an important place in Nuri Sahin's plans with his creativity in midfield, quick decisions, and ability to organize attacks.

Uzbek players included in the squad list

Shomurodov and Fayzullayev returned to the club after a short break following the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and prepared for the upcoming match.

Both Uzbek players are included in the squad list submitted by Nuri Sahin for the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Also included in the attacking line are Yusuf Sari, Davie Selke, Nuno Da Costa, Ivan Brnic, and Bertug Yildirim. In midfield, alongside Fayzullayev, are Berat Ozdemir, Onur Ergun, Olivier Kemen, Berkay Ozcan, and Umut Gunes.

Shomurodov has won this tournament

For Eldor Shomurodov, the Conference League is not an unfamiliar competition. The Uzbek striker won the top prize in the tournament's inaugural season in 2022 as part of Roma.

Now he will try to go further on the European stage with Basaksehir. For Abbosbek Fayzullayev, this match will be an opportunity to prove himself on the international stage with his new club.

The match, starting at 22:45 Tashkent time, is expected to be one of the most interesting games of the new European season for Uzbek fans.