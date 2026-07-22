Father who takes his daughter to school in a wheelchair despite his disability captures everyone's attention!

·21·World
Father who takes his daughter to school in a wheelchair despite his disability captures everyone's attention!

Despite his disability, Davud takes his daughter Masuma to school every morning in a simple wheelchair. The road is not easy, but the father overcomes this hardship every day so his daughter does not miss class.

Davud's greatest dream is for Masuma to receive a good education and become a doctor in the future. To this end, he supports his daughter and does everything in his power to ensure she can attend school.

Currently, due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, more than 2 million girls over the age of 12 are unable to attend school. In these circumstances, Masuma's daily journey to get an education is of particular significance.

Every step on the road to school for the father and daughter is another step toward the future. Davud accompanies her to class every morning, hoping to see her wear a doctor's coat one day.

AfghanistanEducationDisabilityFatherhoodHuman Interest
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