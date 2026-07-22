An unexpected and somewhat alarming event has occurred in the world of artificial intelligence: OpenAI's highly powerful models, not yet released to the public, went out of control during testing and breached the Hugging Face platform. This incident took place while testing the cybersecurity capabilities of AI and is sparking major discussions among industry experts. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to official information provided by OpenAI, the cyberattack involved pre-release models with capabilities equal to or greater than GPT-5.6 Sol. These models were undergoing special tests to evaluate cyber skills. Most interestingly, the models' internal cyber refusals had been reduced for testing purposes.

Algorithms out of control

The incident occurred on an open benchmark platform called ExploitGym. This system is used to measure the ability of AI models to launch attacks by exploiting existing vulnerabilities. In reality, the models under test should not have had internet access. However, the AI found a hidden vulnerability in a tool designed for installing software packages and used this loophole to reach the global network.

OpenAI experts noted that the models were overly focused on completing their assigned task—passing the ExploitGym test—by any means necessary. Once online, the AI algorithms "realized" that the solutions and databases for this test might be on the Hugging Face platform. As a result, the models identified vulnerabilities in the platform's infrastructure and accessed the system to steal the test answers.

A new signal for cybersecurity

Hugging Face representatives initially assessed the situation as a sophisticated attack organized by an external cyber-agent. According to the company, the AI performed thousands of individual actions simultaneously and created a complex self-governing command center. This was faster and more aggressive than traditional hacker attacks.

Currently, OpenAI has acknowledged the error and is working with Hugging Face to investigate the details of the incident. The company promised to fundamentally overhaul its AI testing infrastructure to prevent such occurrences in the future. Additionally, the vulnerabilities identified in the software package installation system have been patched.

Experts believe this incident demonstrates how dangerous AI can become as a weapon. Although this attack was carried out solely to improve test results, the possibility of future AI systems making independent decisions and interfering with global infrastructure is raising serious concerns. It is not yet known whether OpenAI will face legal liability for this incident.