Xonzoda Do‘stova: “A family that practices patience will have a strong foundation”

Singer and viner Xonzoda Do‘stova shared sincere thoughts about her family and the upbringing she received from her mother during an interview on the "Chotki TV" show. The artist mentioned that her mother often recalls how she and her husband went through many hardships in their youth, yet she never belittled her husband.

According to Xonzoda, her mother often gave her advice, saying: "My father had many houses, but your father and I lived in an apartment. Sometimes the landlords would tell us, 'You must vacate the house by tomorrow.' We would pack our things and go look for another apartment. I went through such difficult days. But not once did I reproach your father by saying, 'I am so-and-so's daughter, my father has houses.' We were patient, we worked hard, and in the end, we bought our own home."

The singer stated that her parents always taught her, "Respect your spouse and be patient. If you are patient, your family will be strong." In her opinion, while some parents teach their daughters to make demands and set conditions in a marriage, in her household, the opposite was true: respect and patience were instilled as the most important values.

This conversation sparked widespread discussion on social media. In the comments, many users supported Xonzoda's views, emphasizing that mutual respect and patience are among the most important virtues in a family.