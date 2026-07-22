Ronaldo points out the difference in the final: "Spain was absolutely dominant"

Legendary former Brazilian striker Ronaldo shared his sharp assessment of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. He emphasized that despite the narrow scoreline, the difference in strength on the pitch was significant.

The fate of the decisive match was settled in extra time by a single goal from Ferran Torres. However, Ronaldo stated that Spain's dominance was much more evident than the 1-0 score on the scoreboard suggests.

"Spain dominated from start to finish"

In a video message on social media, Ronaldo noted that the Spanish national team completely controlled the final.

"Spain dominated from the beginning to the end of the match. That is exactly what I expected," said the former Brazilian footballer.

According to his assessment, the Spaniards looked much more confident than Argentina in terms of ball movement, creating chances, and dictating the tempo of the game.

Ronaldo explained the dominance in the final not by a random episode or a single goal, but by the quality of play throughout the entire match.

Why wasn't the scoreline wider?

Although Spain dominated the pitch, they were unable to breach Argentina's goal during regulation time. As a result, extra time was required to determine the champion.

In Ronaldo's opinion, if the Spaniards had been more efficient in utilizing the opportunities they created, the final score could have been much higher.

"Spain didn't score many goals, which is why the scoreline wasn't as wide as expected. But we still saw absolute dominance on the pitch," he said.

Thus, it is suggested that the 1-0 result does not fully reflect the overall picture of the match.

Torres decided the fate of the final

The score remained goalless during the main time of the match. Spain achieved their decisive advantage in extra time.

In the 106th minute, Ferran Torres found the back of the Argentine net, putting his team ahead. This goal ultimately remained the only effective strike of the final.

Torres' goal secured the World Cup title for Spain, and he became the author of one of the most important goals in the history of the country's football.

Ronaldo saw a big difference in the quality of play

Although the Brazilian legend did not directly criticize Argentina's actions in the final, he openly stated that there was a serious gap in the level of play between the two teams.

"In terms of quality of play, Spain was much superior to Argentina. The difference was huge," Ronaldo emphasized.

According to him, Spain fully implemented their plan on the pitch, while Argentina struggled to respond effectively to the opponent's pressure and change the course of the game.

A minimal score, but a convincing championship

Even though only one goal influenced the result of the final, Ronaldo considers Spain's championship to be legitimate.

For the Spaniards, this victory was the result of dominance, patience, and control throughout the entire match, not just Torres' decisive strike.

Argentina, despite reaching the final, allowed their opponent to impose their own style of play in the most important match. Ronaldo's assessment has further fueled the discussions surrounding the World Cup final.