The World's Deepest Pool: An Entire City Hidden Underwater

Deep Dive Dubai, located in the city of Dubai, is recognized as the deepest artificial pool in the world. Its depth is 60.02 meters, and it is listed in the Guinness World Records.

The pool was officially opened on July 28, 2021, and is filled with 14 million liters of fresh water. This volume is equivalent to approximately six Olympic-standard pools.

One of the most interesting aspects of Deep Dive Dubai is its interior design. Created with a "sunken city" theme, it features rooms, cars, motorcycles, and various objects underwater. This allows visitors to feel as if they are swimming in a mysterious city.

Conditions are created here for both professional divers and beginners. Guests can engage in various underwater activities such as scuba diving and freediving.

This unique structure not only holds a record but also attracts great interest worldwide as an excellent example of modern engineering and design.