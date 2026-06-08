US Seeks to Lift Trade Restrictions for Central Asian Countries

·49·World
US Seeks to Lift Trade Restrictions for Central Asian Countries

Extremely important and joyful news is coming from Washington for Uzbek diplomacy and economy. During official hearings held in the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress, a statement was made that would bring economic relations with the Central Asian region, particularly Uzbekistan, to a new level. Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially confirmed that the Trump administration fully supports the initiative to completely repeal the outdated "Jackson-Vanik Amendment," which has negatively affected mutual trade turnover for many years. This means a direct and broad opening to the American market for the countries of our region.

The head of the US foreign policy agency separately noted that the removal of these restrictions is extremely beneficial for bilateral relations. "We consider this decision a very useful and necessary step towards strengthening mutual cooperation," emphasized Marco Rubio. The repeal of this amendment will break down artificial barriers that have stood in the way of economic relations for years and will serve to sharply increase the volume of trade across the ocean.

In addition, the Secretary of State shared plans for the near future and announced another important piece of news for the peoples of Central Asia. "It is worth noting that we are planning to hold a high-level meeting in the traditional 'C5+1' format in the region in the near future. God willing, I will personally visit the region to participate in this summit by the end of this year," said the head of the US foreign policy department.

For your information, the 'C5+1' diplomatic mechanism is a unique platform for multilateral and collective cooperation between the US and the five sovereign states of Central Asia — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. Washington has been successfully using this effective dialogue format since 2015 to implement projects in the fields of security, economy, and humanitarian affairs. The upcoming new meeting and the removal of restrictions will undoubtedly further strengthen this bridge.

Always follow the geopolitical and economic renewals between the US and Central Asia, details of Marco Rubio's upcoming visit, and the best analyses on the international stage with us on the Zamin pages!

USAUzbekistanMarco RubioDonald TrumpUnited States Congress
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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